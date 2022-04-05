Safety reviews planned for two Hamilton intersections

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public works committee is supporting a safety review of two lower city intersections.

The engineering studies will examine the Delta, where Main and King streets intersect near Gage Park, and Main and Dundurn Street near the 403 in the city’s west end.

Both locations were the site of recent collisions that either killed or seriously injured pedestrians.

The committee supported motions calling for the reviews during a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Hamilton Police have said that four people were killed on March 19, a driver and three pedestrians, after the driver of a stolen vehicle lost control on Main at King, mounted a curb and struck the pedestrians.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition on the afternoon of March 30, after she was struck by a vehicle while walking home from school at Main and Dundurn.

Once the safety reviews are completed, roads manager Mike Field said he’ll come back to the public works committee with findings, as well as costs and an implementation plan for any recommended safety improvements.

“These two intersections have been safety performance offenders for many, many years,” Field said. “I want to get them off of that list.”

He said the reviews will look at both short and long-term options, since both intersections are also along Hamilton’s future light rail transit (LRT) corridor.

“I want to get them off the list, too,” said Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson, whose ward includes the Main and Dundurn trouble spot.

“To try to do all that we can to ensure the public safety and well-being of every single resident in this city — that is our duty, and that is my commitment,” Wilson added.