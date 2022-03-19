4 dead after morning collision with stolen vehicle in East Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead, including three pedestrians, after an early morning collision in Hamilton’s east end not far from Gage Park.

A Hamilton police spokesperson (HPS) says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. when a car lost control on Main Street East heading towards King Street East.

“A male driver of a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Cst. Indy Bharaj said in a release.

“This male lost control, mounted the curb and struck a concrete hydro pole. During the collision, the vehicle struck three pedestrians and debris caused by the collision struck a fourth.”

Bharaj said the vehicle then burst into flames

HPS has not released names of any of the involved parties, as next of kin notifications are ongoing.

Impairment has not yet been ruled out as a factor involved in this incident, according to Bharaj.

The four deaths now make it seven traffic fatalities in the city for 2022.

Anyone with information can reach the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.