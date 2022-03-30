Menu

Teenage girl in critical condition after Hamilton collision

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 6:03 pm
Hamilton police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle at Main and Dundurn streets on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle at Main and Dundurn streets on Wednesday afternoon. Lisa Polewski

Hamilton police are investigating after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle at Main and Dundurn streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. when a vehicle turned left from Main St. W onto Dundurn and struck a 14 year old girl crossing the street.

 

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision between ATV and minivan in West Lincoln

Hamilton Paramedics say the 14-year-old girl was rushed to a trauma centre and was operated on. Investigators say she remains in critical but stable condition.

Pictures from the scene showed an SUV up on the sidewalk on Dundurn in front of a payday loan location.

Investigators say the driver is co-operating and they have ruled speed and impairment out as factors for the collision.

Police tweeted that they had sent up drones to assist in the investigation.

More to come…

