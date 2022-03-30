1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision between ATV and minivan in West Lincoln

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in West Lincoln.

Niagara regional police say it happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the area of Caistorville Road near Concession 3, where a black CAN-AM ATV and a black 2006 Honda Odyssey minivan were involved in a head-on collision.

According to police, the ATV was “demolished” while the Honda was “heavily damaged.”

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene, while four people inside the minivan were transported to hospital.

One person in the van suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries of the other three people ranged from minor to serious.

Police say they haven’t yet identified the ATV driver, who is described as a man between 25 and 35 years of age and about 170 pounds with a slim build, short dark brown hair, and a dark brown longer goatee-style beard.

He was wearing a blue hoodie with a ‘Sheet Metal Workers of Ontario’ logo, dark beige work pants and boots, a dark-coloured motocross enclosed helmet with goggles, and knee pads that are similar to those worn by sheet metal workers or roofers.

It’s not clear how the crash happened and the collision reconstruction unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009089 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).