No injuries following 2-vehicle collision on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'No injuries following Clonsilla Avenue collision in Peterborough' No injuries following Clonsilla Avenue collision in Peterborough
Two drivers were not injured following a two-vehicle collision on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Two drivers were able to walk away following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Clonsilla Avenue, just east of The Parkway, for a collision involving two SUVs.

Read more: SUV crashes into Peterborough home following collision with taxi

 

Crews found a white SUV on its side and another nearby SUV with tire damage.

Peterborough Fire Services crews helped the driver who was trapped in the SUV which had rolled.Both male drivers were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the collision.

— more to come

 

