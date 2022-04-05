No injuries following 2-vehicle collision on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers were able to walk away following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Clonsilla Avenue, just east of The Parkway, for a collision involving two SUVs.

Crews found a white SUV on its side and another nearby SUV with tire damage.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Clonsilla Avenue east of The Parkway. One vehicle is on its side. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/CtO1qqnqgc — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 5, 2022

Peterborough Fire Services crews helped the driver who was trapped in the SUV which had rolled.



Both male drivers were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the collision.

