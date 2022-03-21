Menu

Traffic

SUV crashes into Peterborough home following collision with taxi

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Collision sends SUV into Peterborough home' Collision sends SUV into Peterborough home
WATCH: One person was taken to hospital after a collision sent a SUV into a home in Peterborough on Monday.

One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision ended with a SUV crashing into the front of a Peterborough, Ont., home on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Fairbairn Street near Raymond Street where they found SUV had crashed into the front of a home.

A minivan taxi nearby had heavy damage on the driver’s side door.

Read more: Whitby man faces impaired driving charge following fatal crash north of Port Hope: OPP

Firefighters made sure the structure was safe before removing the patient from the vehicle.

Paramedics treated the driver of the SUV at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

More to come…

