SUV crashes into Peterborough home following collision with taxi

One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision ended with a SUV crashing into the front of a Peterborough, Ont., home on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Fairbairn Street near Raymond Street where they found SUV had crashed into the front of a home.

A minivan taxi nearby had heavy damage on the driver’s side door.

Firefighters made sure the structure was safe before removing the patient from the vehicle.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Fairbairn Street at Raymond Street. A van is into the front of a home and a taxi is damaged #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/1e8pGuXHRx — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 21, 2022

Paramedics treated the driver of the SUV at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.



It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.



The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

More to come…