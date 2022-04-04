Menu

Crime

Pinehouse RCMP investigate inmate escape from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 6:59 pm
The Pinehouse RCMP are requesting for the public's assistance in locating an escaped inmate from the Besnard Correctional Centre located in La Ronge.
The Pinehouse RCMP are requesting for the public's assistance in locating an escaped inmate from the Besnard Correctional Centre located in La Ronge. Photo submitted: Sask. RCMP

Police reported an inmate from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp located in La Ronge, Sask., escaped over the weekend.

The Pinehouse RCMP stated they received a report that Ernest Albert Gladue has not been located at the facility.

Read more: 2 inmates escape Besnard Lake Correctional Centre: RCMP

Police describe 32-year-old Gladue as being six-feet-two-inches tall and 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have dyed blonde hair.

“A last known clothing description is not available,” stated police. “He may be in the community of Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed.”

Read more: 3 inmates at large from northern Saskatchewan correctional camp, RCMP says

If Gladue has been seen, or if residents have information on his whereabouts, contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, 911 in an emergency or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

