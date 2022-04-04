Pinehouse RCMP investigate inmate escape from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

Send this page to someone via email

Police reported an inmate from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp located in La Ronge, Sask., escaped over the weekend.

The Pinehouse RCMP stated they received a report that Ernest Albert Gladue has not been located at the facility.

Police describe 32-year-old Gladue as being six-feet-two-inches tall and 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have dyed blonde hair.

“A last known clothing description is not available,” stated police. “He may be in the community of Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed.”

If Gladue has been seen, or if residents have information on his whereabouts, contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, 911 in an emergency or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

