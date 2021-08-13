Menu

Crime

2 inmates escape Besnard Lake Correctional Centre: RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 1:56 pm
Pictured are William Loyer (left) and Grant Reeves (right), two escapees from the Besnard Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
Pictured are William Loyer (left) and Grant Reeves (right), two escapees from the Besnard Correctional Centre. Photo supplied by RCMP

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are searching for two men who escaped lawful custody at the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp.

Pinehouse RCMP received a report on the evening of Aug. 6 of two inmates leaving the centre at around 3:30 p.m. the same day.

Police have not located the men to date.

One of the escapees, 51-year-old William Loyer, is described as five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a bear paw tattoo on his upper neck.

Police believe he may be in the communities of Little Red River First Nation and Prince Albert, but this has not been confirmed.

The other individual, 56-year-old Grant Reeves, is described as five feet eight inches tall and 209 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information about Reeves or Loyer is asked to be directed to Pinehouse RCMP, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.

