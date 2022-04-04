Menu

Crime

Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 5:24 pm
Five men have been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Five men have been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News

Five men have been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution earlier this year.

Police have previously said a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell early Jan. 1.

Read more: RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison

The unnamed inmate was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries Feb 7.

On Monday, RCMP said two men from Ontario and three men from Manitoba have been charged in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the men — a 24-year-old from St. Malo, Man. and a 24-year-old from Winnipeg — are charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is also charged with party to the offence of second degree-murder.

Read more: RCMP investigating Stony Mountain stabbing that put two inmates in hospital

Two 36-year-old men, one from Ontario and another from Oakbank, Man., are each charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

The RCMP’s major crime services continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison' RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison
RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison – Feb 7, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
