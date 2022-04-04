Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

Five men have been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution earlier this year.
Police have previously said a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell early Jan. 1.
Read more: RCMP investigate homicide at Manitoba prison
The unnamed inmate was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries Feb 7.
On Monday, RCMP said two men from Ontario and three men from Manitoba have been charged in the case.
Two of the men — a 24-year-old from St. Malo, Man. and a 24-year-old from Winnipeg — are charged with second-degree murder.
A 35-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is also charged with party to the offence of second degree-murder.
Two 36-year-old men, one from Ontario and another from Oakbank, Man., are each charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
The RCMP’s major crime services continues to investigate.
Comments