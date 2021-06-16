RCMP investigating Stony Mountain stabbing that put two inmates in hospital

Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution were taken to hospital after a June 11 stabbing, Manitoba RCMP said.
The incident took place that afternoon, just before 1 p.m., when officers were told that a group of inmates entered another inmate’s cell, and a fight took place.
A 42-year-old was stabbed, police said, and taken to hospital in stable condition, but with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
A second inmate, 25, was also hurt in the fight and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation continues.
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments