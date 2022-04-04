Sask. RCMP charge 2 people after seizing illicit drugs, weapons in Archerwill, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged two people after seizing items including illicit drugs, weapons and cash following a search warrant at a residence in Archerwill, Sask.

On March 30, Greenwater RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s crime reduction team (CRT) and warrant enforcement suppression team (WEST) obtained a search warrant after an investigation determined evidence of drug trafficking at the residence, police say.

Police say they located and seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, 20 tabs of LSD, OxyContin and other assorted pills, syringes filled with suspected illicit drug, an illegally modified firearm, a conducted energy weapon and other weapons along with a sum of cash.

“Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to keeping illegal drugs and weapons out of our communities. This investigation is an example of excellent collaboration between the local RCMP detachment and our specialized Saskatchewan RCMP teams,” stated Insp. Glenn Church, Saskatchewan enforcement response team (SERT) officer in charge.

“It demonstrates to those thinking they can introduce these dangerous goods into our communities that we won’t tolerate it.”

Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Holly Schweitzer of Archerwill with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other charges.

Police also arrested 54-year-old Rudi Betthel of Bjorkdale, Sask., and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, failure to comply with release order conditions and possession of the proceeds of crime.

RCMP stated that Schweitzer has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Rose Valley provincial court on April 6 at 11 a.m.

Betthel was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Tisdale RCMP and has been remanded until his next court appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing at this time.

