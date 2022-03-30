Beauval, Sask. man faces several charges in connection with armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from Beauval, Sask., faces numerous charges following a report of a robbery on March 25, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The Pinehouse RCMP received the early that morning and responded to the call.

“Investigation has determined that a male entered a residence, displayed a firearm and robbed an individual inside,” according to a release.

“The (man) then assaulted the individual, who reported minor injuries.”

Police stated at approximately 9:45 p.m. that evening, Pinehouse RCMP located Jeremy Gardiner in the community and arrested him. The firearm used in the offence has since been recovered by police.

Gardiner faces several charges such as robbery with firearm, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and others.

Police stated he was also arrested on warrants from Ile La Crosse RCMP and for breaching a previously-issued conditional sentence order.

Gardiner appeared in court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on April 4, 2022.

