Crime

Beauval, Sask. man faces several charges in connection with armed robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 6:06 pm
A 22-year-old man from Beaval, Sask. faces numerous charges including armed robbery, break and entering and assault with a weapon. File / Global News

A 22-year-old man from Beauval, Sask., faces numerous charges following a report of a robbery on March 25, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The Pinehouse RCMP received the early that morning and responded to the call.

Read more: Man charged after North Battleford RCMP seize firearms

“Investigation has determined that a male entered a residence, displayed a firearm and robbed an individual inside,” according to a release.

“The (man) then assaulted the individual, who reported minor injuries.”

Police stated at approximately 9:45 p.m. that evening, Pinehouse RCMP located Jeremy Gardiner in the community and arrested him. The firearm used in the offence has since been recovered by police.

Read more: RCMP provide update after deadly shootout in western Saskatchewan

Gardiner faces several charges such as robbery with firearm, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and others.

Police stated he was also arrested on warrants from Ile La Crosse RCMP and for breaching a previously-issued conditional sentence order.

Gardiner appeared in court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on April 4, 2022.

