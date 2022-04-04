SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID update Tuesday, new info on boosters and vaccine cards

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccination offerings and the vaccine card requirements in B.C. will be updated this week' Vaccination offerings and the vaccine card requirements in B.C. will be updated this week
When it comes to the latest on COVID- 19 in the province, there are two days later this week we should be focused on. Keith Baldrey has more on which two days and what those changes will be.

The B.C. government will be introducing changes to a number of the province’s COVID-19 rules this week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide more information on the rollout plan for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, a second booster dose.

Long-term care residents will be first in line and will likely receive their second booster shots in April or May, Global News has learned. It will be six months after their first booster dose and then the program will proceed on an age-based schedule.

Dix is also expected to provide an update on the vaccination rates of all regulated health professionals, such as dentists and chiropractors.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. to drop mask mandate Friday for indoor public spaces, vaccine card in April

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: ‘I understand some of these changes will make people uncomfortable’: Dr. Bonnie Henry' COVID-19: ‘I understand some of these changes will make people uncomfortable’: Dr. Bonnie Henry
COVID-19: ‘I understand some of these changes will make people uncomfortable’: Dr. Bonnie Henry – Mar 10, 2022

Henry is also expected to announce that B.C.’s vaccine card will no longer be required after April 8.

Read more: COVID-19: Total deaths in B.C. top 3,000, cases in ICU lowest since early August

B.C. is still in a pandemic, reaching a grim milestone on Friday as the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic topped 3,000.

However, the province also recorded the fewest cases in intensive care since early August.

There were 274 cases in hospital, an overnight drop of seven, including 35 in critical or intensive care, the fewest since Aug. 11.

Health officials also reported 357 new cases on Friday, a jump of more than 100 from the number of new cases on Thursday. Restricted access to PCR testing, however, means daily case counts do not provide an accurate measure of the virus’ spread.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

