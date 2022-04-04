B.C. health officials to provide COVID update Tuesday, new info on boosters and vaccine cards

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will be introducing changes to a number of the province’s COVID-19 rules this week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide more information on the rollout plan for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, a second booster dose.

Long-term care residents will be first in line and will likely receive their second booster shots in April or May, Global News has learned. It will be six months after their first booster dose and then the program will proceed on an age-based schedule.

Dix is also expected to provide an update on the vaccination rates of all regulated health professionals, such as dentists and chiropractors.

Henry is also expected to announce that B.C.’s vaccine card will no longer be required after April 8.

B.C. is still in a pandemic, reaching a grim milestone on Friday as the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic topped 3,000.

However, the province also recorded the fewest cases in intensive care since early August.

There were 274 cases in hospital, an overnight drop of seven, including 35 in critical or intensive care, the fewest since Aug. 11.

Health officials also reported 357 new cases on Friday, a jump of more than 100 from the number of new cases on Thursday. Restricted access to PCR testing, however, means daily case counts do not provide an accurate measure of the virus’ spread.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.