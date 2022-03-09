B.C. retailers and restaurants prepare for lifting of mask and vaccine card requirements

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to lay out a timeline on Thursday for when the province will drop mask mandates and the vaccine card requirement.

Henry will provide the updated guidance alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix.

British Columbians have been required to wear masks in indoor, public spaces since last summer and have been required to show proof of vaccination since September.

The province is considering easing the current measures due to a significant drop-off in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. The province has a double-vaccination rate of more than 93 per cent for adults.

“I understand there is a desire to move away from orders,” Dix said.

The Retail Council of Canada is anticipating the province will lift the mask mandate in retail locations.

B.C. director Greg Wilson says retailers will be supportive of whatever Henry announces. But one concern is the public will drop masks once the announcement comes and not wait until the cut-off date.

For example, Ontario has announced masks will be gone by March 21 but some people are already entering retail spaces without face coverings.

“I am concerned the moment they announce a change, and that changes are upcoming, they will just stop wearing masks,” Wilson said.

The province will support any business wanting to keep mandatory masks in place even once the province’s mandate is gone.

Wilson says there will be retail workers and customers who want to continue wearing masks and that must be supported by the public.

“After the requirement ends we are going to ask people to remain kind. We are going to have staff and customers who are going to want to continue to wear masks,” Wilson said.

“There is a place for signage there too. That is something that we have learned. The tone of the sign.”

BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association president Ian Tostenson says restaurants are looking forward to as easing of the restrictions.

Tostenson says the priority should be dropping the mask mandate because the hospitality sector relies heavily on ‘a smile’ and face-to-face interaction.

On a dropping of the vaccine card, there are mixed feelings in the industry. Some restaurants find the card cumbersome and useless considering they only factor in two shots.

While other restaurants believe keeping the vaccine card for a bit longer will provide confidence to the public during this transition period.

“It does provide an insurance. And it’s not (a) big thing. I think if it stays for a while, that wouldn’t be a bad thing,” Tostenson said.

The province has provided separate guidance for the health care system and the education system through the pandemic.

The expectation is those sectors will be dealt with separately from the other restrictions.

Dix told reporters on Wednesday, there will be no changes to vaccine and testing requirements to visit long-term care homes.

But the province is considering expanding the number of visitors in care.

“The decisions Dr. Henry is making is based on the best science we have. But the pandemic does not end tomorrow,” Dix said.