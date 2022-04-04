SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in B.C. as province won’t mention a sixth wave

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19' Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19
Premier John Horgan announced in a tweet Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating and working from home until his symptoms resolve. Reporter Richard Zussman has more.

The number of people in British Columbia in hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 321, up 47 people from when the province last provided the data.

The increase since Friday is part of a trend where hospitalizations have ticked up over the last week after nearly two months of declines.

There are currently 36 people in intensive care with the virus, up one from last week.

The province did not provide an update on the number of deaths Monday, saying that will be part of the new weekly report, which starts on Thursday, April 7.

Read more: B.C. health officials to provide COVID update Tuesday with new info on boosters, vaccine cards

There are 728 new test positive cases since Friday, including 274 cases Friday, 199 cases on Saturday and 255 new cases on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked on Monday whether the province is in the sixth wave of COVID spread.

Dix did not classify B.C.’s situation as a sixth wave, something both Ontario and Quebec have already done.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Vaccination offerings and the vaccine card requirements in B.C. will be updated this week' Vaccination offerings and the vaccine card requirements in B.C. will be updated this week
Vaccination offerings and the vaccine card requirements in B.C. will be updated this week

The province’s independent modelling group has described British Columbia as already being in the sixth wave.

“We have seen the prevalence of COVID-19 down and there has been a slight rebound recently. We are in a pandemic and the public response changes over time,” Dix said.

“The message is get vaccinated. The second message is get vaccinated. Now is the time to book your booster dose.”

As of Monday, 90.9 per cent (4,529,623) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4 per cent (4,357,946) have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 93.5 per cent (4,332,849) of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1 per cent (4,222,535) received their second dose and 57.7 per cent (2,675,686) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.8 per cent (4,057,726) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.5 per cent (3,957,573) received their second dose and 59.5 per cent (2,571,726) have received a third dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagVaccine tagAdrian Dix tagICU tagNew Cases tagBc Covid Cases tagSpread tagBC COVID case taghospitilizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers