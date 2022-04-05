British Columbia to provide fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those 70 plus

Send this page to someone via email

Clinically extremely vulnerable British Columbians and those 70 years of age and older will have access to a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after their third vaccine.

The province announced Tuesday it will start by providing the shot for those living in long-term care and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

“Our intent is to provide this extra boost to increase anti bodies and also reinforce the immunity to protect from severe illness and death,” Henry said.

“People will be receiving their invitation in the coming week.”

0:45 COVID-19: Canadians aged 50+ should get 4th dose to protect against severe disease, Tam says COVID-19: Canadians aged 50+ should get 4th dose to protect against severe disease, Tam says

The priority list will also include Indigenous British Columbians 55 years of age and older.

Story continues below advertisement

The invitations to book a booster shot will be provided through the province’s ongoing immunization program.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced on Tuesday Canada should prepare for “the rapid deployment” of a second COVID-19 booster program over the coming weeks prioritizing adults 80 and over and residents of long-term care or other congregate settings.

There has been no guidance provided to when those under the age of 80 should be offered a fourth COVID shot.

1:42 Biden gets 2nd COVID-19 booster shot Biden gets 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

There has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. for those 80 years and older.

From January 2022 to March 2022, hospitalizations for the unvaccinated were 400 per 100,000 people. The rate of vaccination for those with three doses was 160 per 100k and three doses was around 60 per 100k of population.

Advertisement