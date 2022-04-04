Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19' Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19
Premier John Horgan announced in a tweet Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating and working from home until his symptoms resolve. Reporter Richard Zussman has more.

Premier John Horgan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Horgan, who is recovering from cancer treatments, tested positive on Monday morning.

In a tweet, he said his symptoms are mild, “thanks to being fully vaccinated.”

He said he is isolating and working from home until his symptoms resolve.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight' B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight
B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight – Nov 21, 2021

Read more: ‘I’m feeling pretty good’: Premier John Horgan makes first appearance since cancer treatment

Horgan recently resumed travelling across the province, including two trips to Vancouver last week.

He was there to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and to drop the ball at a charity ball hockey game with Canadian sports legend Hayley Wickenheiser.

Horgan said he’s has been wearing his mask in indoor public spaces when he’s with people he does not know and in high-traffic areas.

The premier said he does not know where he contracted the virus.

