B.C. Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19

Premier John Horgan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Horgan, who is recovering from cancer treatments, tested positive on Monday morning.

In a tweet, he said his symptoms are mild, “thanks to being fully vaccinated.”

He said he is isolating and working from home until his symptoms resolve.

Horgan recently resumed travelling across the province, including two trips to Vancouver last week.

He was there to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and to drop the ball at a charity ball hockey game with Canadian sports legend Hayley Wickenheiser.

Horgan said he’s has been wearing his mask in indoor public spaces when he’s with people he does not know and in high-traffic areas.

The premier said he does not know where he contracted the virus.