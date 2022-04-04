Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Some Manitoba campsites open for booking Monday as part of staggered launch

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 10:41 am
Manitobans can begin booking campsites on Monday. View image in full screen
Manitobans can begin booking campsites on Monday. File / Global News

Looking to book a campsite in Manitoba this year? Better get in line.

Monday marks the first day Manitobans can reserve campsites in provincial parks, and in an effort to ease the strain on the system the province has seen in previous years, launch dates for reservations are being staggered.

As of Monday morning, cabins, yurts and group use areas are up for grabs. Specific parks start opening for reservations on Wednesday, Friday and two days next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is high demand, especially for locations that are close to the capital region of Winnipeg,” said Elisabeth Ostrop of Manitoba Parks.

“We’ve tried to spread things out, so if you don’t get into your first choice, try a new park, be willing to compromise with which site you want to take.

Trending Stories

“Maybe try booking weekdays … and maybe that’ll increase your chances of finding something.”

Read more: Manitoba announces improvements to online campground booking

The province announced last week that it has added a few short-term improvements to its online reservation page while continuing to implement a new system aimed at a 2023 launch.

Among the changes are system upgrades to enhance stability, improve the queue and lower the chance of falling out of line — a major complaint in past years.

Ostrop said some of the most popular spots will be open for reservations as early as Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, we follow up with Birds Hall and Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and Westhawk — and then Friday we move west and north, we hit all of our campgrounds in western and northern Manitoba,” she said.

“We have two additional opening days the following week — Monday, April 11, in Grand Beach and Nopiming and the remaining Whiteshell campgrounds, and Wednesday, April 13, with all our remaining campgrounds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Campers can make their reservations online or through the province’s call centre at 204-948-3333 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-888-482-2267.

Click to play video: 'Private campgrounds could be option for those who strike out on provincial bookings' Private campgrounds could be option for those who strike out on provincial bookings
Private campgrounds could be option for those who strike out on provincial bookings

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Camping tagProvince of Manitoba tagCampsites tagManitoba camping tagManitoba provincial parks tagbooking campsites tagElisabeth Ostrop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers