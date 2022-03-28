Menu

Canada

Manitoba announces improvements to online campground booking

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba' Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba
WATCH: Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba – Apr 5, 2021

Manitobans hoping to book a campsite might find the process a little easier this year.

The province announced it is adding a few short-term improvements to its online reservation page while continuing to implement a new system with the aim to have it operational by 2023.

Read more: Manitoba changes campground reservation process to address high demand

“Manitoba is home to 92 provincial parks, where every year Manitobans and visitors come to enjoy the spectacular beauty our province has to offer,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“Our government understands that having easily accessible operations of the parks reservation service is part of the experience and we have implemented short-term changes to help improve this year’s bookings. We want to thank visitors for their patience as we work diligently on implementing a new reservation system for future seasons.”

Read more: ‘It’s intense’: Manitobans gear up for online campsite booking

Upgrades have been made for system performance to enhance stability, improve the queue and lower the chance of falling out of line.

Despite these changes, the province says individuals might continue to experience system delays or wait times.

Bookings are scheduled to open on April 4th.

Read more: Manitoba seeking feedback on campsite reservations

 

