Manitobans frustrated over provincial campground reservation system

Send this page to someone via email

With the province encouraging Manitobans to stay in the province this summer to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, many people have been frustrated while trying to book a camping site.

On Monday the province opened up the booking website to people wanting to secure a campsite this summer.

For many, that meant waiting in a long virtual line.

Apparently booking a campsite is similar to the Hunger Games but with crappy technology and worse odds 🤣 — Julie Simpson (@dramaqueenjs) May 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

There has got to be a better system for this. Year after year it’s the same story, the province seriously needs to do better than this. Also, seasonal long term camping should not be allowed in provincial parks, because clearly there aren’t even enough spots as is for short term — Eff Bee (@eff__bee) May 4, 2020

A provincial spokesperson told Global News any time you open to a flood of demand, there can be issues.

They added that there was a glitch in the system early Monday morning and while the call centre was able to take reservations, the servers needed to be rebooted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This caused some users to be bumped from the queue.

By 11 a.m., 9,614 reservations had been made, 1,060 more than last year.

Right at the top ticket number 946 at 7:01 then website goes down! #gameover Finally went back up now ticket # 7346! Time to get a seasonal site I guess. Not the first time this happens. #disappointing — Glenn P. (@gfp54) May 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This year, due to concerns around spreading COVID-19, there are extra precautions in place for people who are visiting provincial parks in Manitoba.

As part of the province’s Phase 1 of reopening the economy after its pandemic-related shutdown, people need to keep at least two metres apart, except for brief exchanges.

Campers must bring their own toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene products to provincial campgrounds, yurts and vacation cabins and gas up before leaving home.



They also are supposed to wear water shoes or sandals while using shower facilities and to not use local health providers unless it’s an emergency.

No more than 10 people may gather in common areas.