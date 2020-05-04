Manitobans frustrated over provincial campground reservation system

With the province encouraging Manitobans to stay in the province this summer to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, many people have been frustrated while trying to book a camping site.
On Monday the province opened up the booking website to people wanting to secure a campsite this summer.
For many, that meant waiting in a long virtual line.
A provincial spokesperson told Global News any time you open to a flood of demand, there can be issues.
They added that there was a glitch in the system early Monday morning and while the call centre was able to take reservations, the servers needed to be rebooted.
This caused some users to be bumped from the queue.
By 11 a.m., 9,614 reservations had been made, 1,060 more than last year.
This year, due to concerns around spreading COVID-19, there are extra precautions in place for people who are visiting provincial parks in Manitoba.
As part of the province’s Phase 1 of reopening the economy after its pandemic-related shutdown, people need to keep at least two metres apart, except for brief exchanges.
Campers must bring their own toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene products to provincial campgrounds, yurts and vacation cabins and gas up before leaving home.
They also are supposed to wear water shoes or sandals while using shower facilities and to not use local health providers unless it’s an emergency.
No more than 10 people may gather in common areas.
