Entertainment

Manitoba changes campground reservation process to address high demand

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 12:19 pm
Manitoba's Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard. Elisha Dacey/Global News

The Manitoba government is changing how campground reservations are made to try to avoid lengthy waits for people booking online or being shut out of securing a spot altogether.

This year, people who want to book a yurt or a cabin will only be able to make two reservations at a time instead of three.

The maximum stay for a yurt or cabin booking will be seven nights, down from 14.

In an attempt to avoid the online system crashing under a deluge of requests, there will be five different opening reservation days, instead of three, for various parks and types of accommodation.

Read more: ‘It’s intense’: Manitobans gear up for online campsite booking

Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard says there will also be upgrades to computer servers this year.

Trending Stories
She says the government is aiming to have entirely new software in place in 2023.

“The improvements will help manage the load on the opening day for reservations, ease the booking process for campers and provide more opportunities to book camping facilities in high demand and limited inventory, such as cabins and yurts,” Guillemard said in a news release Friday.

Click to play video: 'Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba' Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba
Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba – Apr 5, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
