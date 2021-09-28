Menu

Canada

Manitoba seeking feedback on campsite reservations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:42 am
Manitoba is trying to make the camping experience easier. View image in full screen
Manitoba is trying to make the camping experience easier. Getty Images

The province is looking for ways the reservation system for Manitoba campgrounds can be improved.

Campers have complained for years about the complicated system to reserve a campsite, as well as long wait times when booking.

Read more: Manitoba provincial campground frustrations a boon for privatized parks

“We have collected feedback from campers who encountered difficulties making reservations this year and in years past,” said Manitoba Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“We are looking to make the process easier for campers and are seeking to validate our understanding of the suggestions received. We also need additional feedback on some potential program shifts that could assist campers booking vacations.”

The new survey can be found at Improving The Parks Reservation Service on the Engage Manitoba website.

Click to play video: 'Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba' Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba
Trying to get a camping spot in Manitoba – Apr 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
