Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Bieber leads Canadian stars at Grammys with eight nominations

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2022 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021' The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021
WATCH: The Weeknd, Justin Bieber among YouTube top trending videos for 2021 – Dec 30, 2021

Justin Bieber will be the Canadian to watch at the Grammy Awards tonight.

The pop superstar from Stratford, Ont., leads the homegrown contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single “Peaches,” which he recorded with Toronto’s Daniel Caesar.

His newest full-length release “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” is in the running for album of the year, another top category. The Grammys announced Friday that Bieber would also perform.

Read more: Justin Bieber drops $20M defamation lawsuit against sexual assault accusers

Several other Canadians could see big wins at the Grammys, which takes place this year in Las Vegas.

Montreal singer-songwriter Allison Russell holds three nominations, including best Americana album for her debut “Outside Child.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian Exclusive with Grammy-nominated artist Jimmie Allen' Canadian Exclusive with Grammy-nominated artist Jimmie Allen
Canadian Exclusive with Grammy-nominated artist Jimmie Allen – Mar 9, 2022

And despite his boycott of the Grammys, Toronto singer the Weeknd is nominated three times for contributions to other artists’ projects. That includes a nod in best melodic rap performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” and for appearances on Doja Cat’s deluxe edition of “Planet Her” and West’s “Donda,” both up for album of the year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Grammy Awards ceremony postponed due to Omicron variant risks

Other multiple nominees include composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin, whose three nods are in classical categories.

Two-time nominee Greg Wells, a Peterborough, Ont.-raised record producer, is up for best musical theatre album and best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Many of the Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced during a ceremony that’s streamed on the official website at 3 p.m. ET before the televised event.

Story continues below advertisement

The 64th Grammy Awards main show will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and airs tonight on Citytv and CBS.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Bieber tagGrammy Awards tagGrammys tagThe Weeknd tagBieber taggrammy nominees taggrammy awards 2022 tagJustin Bieber Grammys tagAllison Russell taggrammys 2022 tag64th Grammy Awards tagPeaches Bieber tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers