2 people arrested in $75,000 drug bust in Guelph: police

Guelph police say two people have been arrested after officers seized over $75,000 in cocaine and other illicit drugs.

In a news release, the service said its drug enforcement unit had been investigating a drug dealer, which led to a vehicle being pulled over Thursday evening.

Officers arrested a man and a woman inside and then searched the vehicle along with two homes in the city.

In total, police said they seized 570.5 grams of cocaine, 159.9 grams of MDMA, 351.5 grams of cannabis and nearly $2,000 in cash.

A 2014 “luxury sedan” along with 9-mm ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Guelph and a 20-year-old woman from Campbellville, Ont., are each facing several drug trafficking charges.

The man remains in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing, while the woman has been released with conditions and is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 20.

