Crime

Guelph, Ont. man’s arrest linked to child porn charges in B.C.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 10:05 am
Guelph police say a 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation in British Columbia. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation in British Columbia.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested a local man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a child pornography investigation in British Columbia.

Officers took the 60-year-old man into custody at an address in the area of York Road and Stevenson Street on Thursday night following a request from a police service in B.C.

The man has not been identified and Guelph police did not provide details about the investigation or which police service had asked for the man’s arrest.

The service said arrangements have been made to have him return to British Columbia to face charges.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
