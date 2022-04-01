Guelph, Ont. man’s arrest linked to child porn charges in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested a local man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a child pornography investigation in British Columbia.

Officers took the 60-year-old man into custody at an address in the area of York Road and Stevenson Street on Thursday night following a request from a police service in B.C.

The man has not been identified and Guelph police did not provide details about the investigation or which police service had asked for the man’s arrest.

The service said arrangements have been made to have him return to British Columbia to face charges.

1:08 Former Burnaby hockey coach faces child porn charges Former Burnaby hockey coach faces child porn charges – Sep 7, 2019