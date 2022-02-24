Guelph police arrest shooting suspect, murder suspect and find $50,000 in drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a search warrant carried out in Kitchener has led to the arrest of a Cambridge murder suspect as well as a Guelph shooting suspect and the seizure of $50,000 in illegal drugs.

Officers with the tactical unit barged into a house on Saddlebrook Court on Thursday morning and arrested a 28-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a shooting in Guelph last October.

Read more: Teen connected with homicide in Cambridge located at home in Kitchener

During that shooting on Silvercreek Parkway South, police said a victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and multiple firearms offences.

Guelph police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who had been wanted by Waterloo Regional Police for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Cambridge on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a call for shots fired, police found a 46-year-old Cambridge man suffering a gunshot wound at a home near Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Both shooting suspects remain in custody and are not being identified by either police service.

“We will work tirelessly to investigate and bring to justice those who commit these brazen acts of violence in our communities,” said Guelph police Chief Gord Cobey.

2:17 Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime – Feb 15, 2022

Guelph police also added that while carrying out their search warrant, officers found a firearm, ammunition, $50,000 worth of drugs and a stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Both of the accused have also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking meth and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

“Today’s arrests are an example of the important and difficult work our members do each day to keep our citizens safe,” Cobey said.

“We would like to thank all the members involved and our policing partners who assisted in this investigation.”