Teen connected with homicide in Cambridge located at home in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say the teen they had been seeking in connection with a weekend homicide in Cambridge has been apprehended.

They say Guelph police arrested the youth while executing a search warrant at a home in Cambridge.

On Sunday, police said gunshots were reported at a home in Cambridge.

Police found a 46-year-old Cambridge man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They said that they believe it to be an isolated incident as the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The 17-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had released the suspect’s name and image but as he has been arrested and is a minor, the details can no longer be published.

This is the first homicide of 2022 in Waterloo Region.