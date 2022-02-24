Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen connected with homicide in Cambridge located at home in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 1:14 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say the teen they had been seeking in connection with a weekend homicide in Cambridge has been apprehended.

They say Guelph police arrested the youth while executing a search warrant at a home in Cambridge.

Read more: Police search for 17-year-old in connection with weekend homicide in Cambridge

On Sunday, police said gunshots were reported at a home in Cambridge.

Trending Stories

Police found a 46-year-old Cambridge man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They said that they believe it to be an isolated incident as the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The 17-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had released the suspect’s name and image but as he has been arrested and is a minor, the details can no longer be published.

This is the first homicide of 2022 in Waterloo Region.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWaterloo homicide tagWaterloo murder tagCambridge homicide tagCambridge murder tagCambriudge teen arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers