‘What happened to…?’ looks back at Asian giant hornets, Jamaican Olympic bobsled team

On this special episode of What happened to…? Erica Vella provides an update on stories she covered on season two of the podcast including the Olympic Jamaican bobsled team.

Olympic Jamaican Bobsled Team



Sunday Feb. 20 marked the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics which saw nations gather to compete in sport.

Story continues below advertisement

Team Jamaica competed in the 2022 Winter Games; it qualified for the four-man bobsled and two other bobsled events in Beijing.

READ MORE: Jamaica’s 4-man bobsled team makes Olympics for 1st time in over 20 years

The last time the four-man bobsled team qualified was at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan.

Olympian Nimroy Turgott said his goal for the 2022 games was to build on the success of previous teams and beat Jamaica’s personal best in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway when the team placed 14th overall.

However, Jamaica’s bobsled team didn’t have the finish they hoped for, placing 28th overall.

BREAKING: JAMAICA, WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM HEADING TO BEIJING! 📣 It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica 🇯🇲 secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics. This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women’s monobob pic.twitter.com/hRd5h7lDlG — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) January 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“I wasn’t satisfied with the performance because I think we could do much better than what we did,” Turgott said.

Yet he noted it was the first time the team had seen that track in Beijing. They team had about six training runs before the competition, he added.

“It’s basically like six minutes out of training before actually racing in the Olympics on that track, and we didn’t have the best equipment.”

Turgott said the team plans on building their skills and abilities.

“I am not disappointed in the overall performance of the season because we came together as a team on the 18th of September … and we actually put in the work and qualified for the Olympics,” he said.

READ MORE: What happened to… the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team

“We’re fully focused. We spoke about it, that we want to stick together as a crew going forward into the next Olympics,” he said. “Imagine if we were together for like four or five years together, training together and doing the exact same thing with the same goal? Together, we can achieve more.”

Asian Giant Hornets

Season two of What happened to…? launched in November with the first episode looking back at the first Asian Giant Hornet nest discovered in North America in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

And while no Asian Giant Hornet nests have been found on Vancouver Island or the Fraser Valley since September 2019, in August and September last year, three nests were located in Washington state.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have been monitoring the insects and have not detected any activity since the nests were eradicated last year.

“Since that time, we have not detected any additional Asian giant hornets or hornet nests,” said Karla Salp, the public engagement specialist at the department.

“By detections, [it’s] confirmed sightings; that would be one caught in one of our traps or a confirmed sighting from a member of the public,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we didn’t have any more sightings or detections in traps after that last nest removal on our side of the border.”

READ MORE: What happened to… Murder hornets?

Salp said that following the eradication of the nests in September 2021, one insect was located in B.C.

“The Canadian authorities did actually pick up one Asian giant hornet across the border from where we were eradicating those nests east of Blaine. But they believe it was connected with our nests. So the timing was such that it looked like it was very likely that it came from one of ours and just didn’t obey international borders,” she said.

While there have been no detections of Asian Giant Hornets, officials from Washington State said three years would need to pass before the insects will be considered fully eradicated.

“We have to have three years in a row, basically, without a detection and then at that point, we consider it eradicated, although likely we’ll still continue to monitor some degree,” she said.

WATCH: ‘What Happened To’ is back for season 2

4:27 ‘What Happened To’ is back for season 2 ‘What Happened To’ is back for season 2 – Nov 25, 2021

“It was encouraging that after we removed that third nest last year, we didn’t have any other detections or reports. So that was good news, but only time will tell.”

Story continues below advertisement

Contact:

Email: erica.vella@globalnews.ca

If you enjoy What Happened To…? please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “What Happened To?” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the What Happened To? page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.