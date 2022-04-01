Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Arbour Lake greenspace

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 11:04 am
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in Arbour Lake April 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in Arbour Lake April 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police were on the scene of a suspicious death in the northwest community of Arbour Lake Friday morning.

Police received a call about an injured man in the greenspace near the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. When they arrived, they discovered he had died.

Calgary man charged with 1st-degree murder in relation to early morning fire

Investigators are looking for any information about suspicious activity in the area between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday night, specifically the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W., the 200 block of Schubert Place N.W., and 100 and 200 blocks of Scenic View Close N.W.

Residents are asked to check their security cameras and property.

An autopsy is expected to be completed Friday.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

