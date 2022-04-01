Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Arbour Lake greenspace

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police were on the scene of a suspicious death in the northwest community of Arbour Lake Friday morning.

Police received a call about an injured man in the greenspace near the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. When they arrived, they discovered he had died.

Investigators are looking for any information about suspicious activity in the area between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday night, specifically the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W., the 200 block of Schubert Place N.W., and 100 and 200 blocks of Scenic View Close N.W.

Residents are asked to check their security cameras and property.

An autopsy is expected to be completed Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.