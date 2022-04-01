SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian intelligence flags Russian disinformation campaigns amid Ukraine war

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. accuses Russia of spreading bioweapons ‘conspiracy theories’ at UNSC meeting' U.S. accuses Russia of spreading bioweapons ‘conspiracy theories’ at UNSC meeting
The U.S. accused Russia of spreading “disinformation and conspiracy theories” after Russia presented documents that it said were evidence of U.S.-backed bioweapons labs in Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday – Mar 18, 2022

Canada’s electronic espionage agency is warning that Russian state-backed actors are seeding online disinformation around the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the news comes as no surprise to those familiar with Russian information warfare tactics, publicly releasing an assessment based on classified intelligence gathering is an unusual step for the Communications Security Establishment.

“Since Russia’s brazen and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, we have observed numerous Russia-backed disinformation campaigns online designed to support their actions,” the agency wrote in a series of tweets Friday morning.

Read more: Russia’s Putin misguided by advisers on Ukraine, U.S. intel shows, White House says

The CSE specified the alleged disinformation storylines: that Ukrainian authorities were harvesting organs from fallen soldiers and civilians, and that Russian troops were only attacking military targets in their “special operation” on Ukrainian soil.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency also identified, “Russia’s efforts to promote stories that falsely categorize Russian protesters and citizens opposed to invasion as supporting neo-Nazis and genocide.”

The CSE said it is sharing the intelligence to help Canadians protect themselves from Russian disinformation, which is spread on social media and with the aid of pseudo-journalists and less reputable websites.

More to come.

Ukraine tagCanada Politics tagUkraine Russia war tagcanada ukraine tagUkraine Russia conflict tagCanada national security tagRussian Disinformation tagCanada disinformation tag

