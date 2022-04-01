Canadian intelligence flags Russian disinformation campaigns amid Ukraine war

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s electronic espionage agency is warning that Russian state-backed actors are seeding online disinformation around the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the news comes as no surprise to those familiar with Russian information warfare tactics, publicly releasing an assessment based on classified intelligence gathering is an unusual step for the Communications Security Establishment.

“Since Russia’s brazen and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, we have observed numerous Russia-backed disinformation campaigns online designed to support their actions,” the agency wrote in a series of tweets Friday morning.

The CSE specified the alleged disinformation storylines: that Ukrainian authorities were harvesting organs from fallen soldiers and civilians, and that Russian troops were only attacking military targets in their “special operation” on Ukrainian soil.

The agency also identified, “Russia’s efforts to promote stories that falsely categorize Russian protesters and citizens opposed to invasion as supporting neo-Nazis and genocide.”

The CSE said it is sharing the intelligence to help Canadians protect themselves from Russian disinformation, which is spread on social media and with the aid of pseudo-journalists and less reputable websites.

More to come.