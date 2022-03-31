Hamilton’s Project Suppression leads to 288 charges, blocks $30M in fentanyl doses

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a six-month project has taken a significant number of illicit drugs and firearms off the streets.

Back in September of 2021, the service launched Project Suppression after noticing an increase in violent offences including shootings and gang conflicts in the city.

Since then, police say the operation resulted in the arrest of 37 people on 288 charges as well as the seizure of 28 firearms, 11 prohibited weapons, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade.

Read more: Suspect in Stoney Creek murder brought back to Canada after months spent fighting extradition

Investigators say they also seized $273,000 in cash, and a significant amount of drugs with a street value of $2.5 million.

Additionally, officers seized enough high purity fentanyl, that once prepared for street doses, would have had an estimated value of $30 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they aren’t done yet and are looking for help from the public to make more arrests and lay more charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit Detective Sergeant Greg Slack by calling 905-546-3887 or Crimestoppers.

1:50 Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021