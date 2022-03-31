NACI guidance on 4th COVID vaccine dose expected, Ontario health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says she expects the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to release guidance today on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Christine Elliott told legislators that the advice will centre on what age groups should receive a fourth shot.

NACI previously recommended that people who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” receive a fourth dose of the vaccine six months after getting their third shot.

The committee says that data on the fourth dose is currently limited, but those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk both of severe outcomes of COVID-19 and of decreasing protection over time.

It comes as public health indicators tick upwards across Canada, with Quebec warning that a sixth wave of the pandemic has begun.

Earlier this week, U.S. regulators approved a fourth dose for Americans 50 and older if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the measure the green light on Tuesday, and the Centers for Disease Control later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush to make an appointment.