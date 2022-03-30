SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Health Minister Copping to provide weekly Alberta COVID-19 update solo

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 3:19 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping takes his mask off to give a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping takes his mask off to give a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A week after officials confirmed the BA.2 “stealth Omicron” variant had become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Alberta, Health Minister Jason Copping will be delivering the weekly update on the state of the pandemic in the province.

Copping’s press conference will be streamed in this story.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is not expected to take part in the press conference scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Canada headed towards 6th COVID-19 wave this spring, experts warn

The most recent COVID-19 data on the provincial dashboard was dated March 21.

The update comes as wastewater levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA continue to rise in Alberta’s two largest cities: Edmonton and Calgary.

Dr. Xiaoli Pang noted those levels in Calgary wastewater have seen a marked increase about three weeks ago, where Edmonton’s levels have been rising for less time than that.

Approximately 60% of Alberta COVID-19 cases are Omicron subvariant BA.2: Hinshaw

“Since last week we can see gradual increases (in Edmonton),” Pang, a public health molecular virologist at Alberta Precision Labs and University of Alberta lab medicine assistant professor, told Global News.

Trending Stories

But the trajectory of this latest increase in wastewater levels – and its translation into cases, hospitalizations, etc. – is still yet to be determined, Pang said.

“These next few weeks is a really key point to see if it’s continually up, really increased very quickly. That will be looked at carefully.”

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 wastewater levels trending up in Calgary, Edmonton

But she noted the reversal of wastewater trends on the trailing side of the fifth wave of the pandemic comes after the province lifted its mask mandate and other public health measures during the move to Step 2 on March 1.

Lethbridge and Medicine Hat wastewater RNA levels appear to be following the same trends as Edmonton and Calgary: up.

Dr. Bonita Lee, an associate professor in pediatrics at the University of Alberta, warned against comparing wastewater RNA levels from wave four to wave five, due to the variants that drove the infections.

“Fifth wave is Omicron – a different strain from Delta – and we still need to learn whether Omicron is excreting (into wastewater) differently than Delta,” Lee, also an assistant director for infection prevention and control at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, said.

“We can never tell you how many people are actually having COVID (from wastewater data) because we don’t have a direct ratio to do that.”

Health Matters: Speeding up drug discovery & new COVID-19 variant now dominant in Alberta

The wastewater levels increases in Alberta’s largest cities follow a national trend, especially in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The more contagious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which is now the dominant version of the virus in several provinces, coupled with loosened public health measures is driving the increase, experts say.

National experts pointed to the high likelihood Canada will be heading into a sixth wave this spring.

–with files from Morgan Black and Saba Aziz, Global News

Coronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta Government tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta COVID tagJason Copping tagBA.2 tag‘Stealth Omicron’ tagWastewater-Based Epidemiology tag

