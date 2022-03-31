Menu

Canada

Ontario finance minister tests positive for COVID, says symptoms mild

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 11:10 am
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy delivers the Provincial Budget in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy delivers the Provincial Budget in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says he took a rapid test today after experiencing minor symptoms.

Bethlenfalvy says he will be following all public health guidelines and will be working from home.

The minister joined Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark and Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano at a press conference at the legislature Wednesday.

Ontario’s COVID-19 metrics have been rising in recent days, including hospitalizations.

Access to PCR testing is limited, meaning daily new cases don’t provide a full picture, but wastewater testing shows rising COVID-19 activity in the province.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
