COVID-19: Quebec logs 12 new deaths as hospitalizations climb in confirmed 6th wave

As Quebec enters a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province reported 12 new deaths and an uptick in hospital numbers Thursday.

Hospitalizations related to the disease stood at 1,238, an increase of 38. In the last day, 151 people were admitted while 113 were discharged.

The number of intensive care unit cases was also on the rise with six more patients, for a total of 66.

The province logged 3,319 new novel coronavirus infections. This only paints a partial portrait since PCR screening is only open to a few groups, including health-care workers and teachers.

Health authorities say 19,860 tests were given at government-run sites on Tuesday. It is the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to register the results of their rapid tests on the province’s online portal. Another 1,881 were declared, including 1,601 positive results.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign administered another 17,145 doses of the vaccine in the past 24-hour period. More than 18.6 million shots have been doled out to date.

The province has reported a total of 967,769 official cases since 2020. The death toll related to the virus reached 14,365 Thursday while the number of recoveries topped 929,000.

The latest roundup of pandemic indicators comes one day after the Institut national de santé publique confirmed Quebec is currently in a sixth wave of COVID-19. The Health Department said public health officials were informed — and that they are monitoring the situation and don’t anticipate any further measures.

No plans for new restrictions

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday the government is concerned about the increase in hospitalizations and cases “but at the same time, I remind you that this was expected.”

He explained that parts of the province that weren’t as affected as Montreal during the past wave are the ones currently seeing significant rises in infections.

Speaking to reporters at the provincial legislature, Dubé did urge caution among Quebecers. There isn’t a plan to reimpose restrictions that were recently lifted.

“But there is no reason at the moment to change the strategy we have,” he said. “Because people have to learn to live with the virus, to continue to protect themselves.”

Dubé said the interim public health director will decide soon whether to lift the province’s mask mandate by mid-April as planned or to extend it.

Another minister sidelined

The number of Quebec cabinet ministers who have contracted COVID-19 continued to grow Thursday.

Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe wrote on social media that he felt unwell and his test came back positive. He will continue to work from home while he isolates.

“Let’s continue to be careful,” he said. “We will get there.”

Lacombe is the latest MNA to be sidelined with the virus. Premier François Legault, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault and Transport Minister François Bonnardel are among those who have tested positive in the last week.

— with files from The Canadian Press