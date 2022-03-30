Menu

Health

Quebec’s hospitalizations hit 1,200 as province logs 8 new COVID-19 deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 11:16 am
COVID-19 update
Quebec is urging the public to exercise caution as the province braces for the 6th wave of the pandemic, driven by an even more transmissible Omicron sub-variant. Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss what safety measures are most affective against the latest outbreak.

Quebec recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations jumped Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations rounded out at 1,200, a rise of 47. This comes after 148 patients were admitted, while 101 left in the last day.

Officials say 60 people were being treated for the disease in intensive care units, a drop of three.

The province’s daily tally included 3,067 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, though this isn’t representative of the situation since PCR testing is only open to select groups.

Read more: Deputy premier latest Quebec provincial politician to be sidelined with COVID-19

On that note, 20,475 tests were administered at government-run screening sites on Monday.

Quebecers continued to register the results of their rapid tests, adding 1,560 in the latest update. Of those tests, 1,334 were positive for the virus.

The immunization campaign issued another 8,849 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the past 24 hours. So far, more than 18.6 million shots have been administered.

Quebec has reported a total of 964,450 official infections since the start of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 14,353 people to date.

Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, topped 928,000.

Quebec unveils ambitious plan to heal health-care system
Quebec unveils ambitious plan to heal health-care system
