SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BA.2 33% more infectious than ‘original’ Omicron COVID strain, study finds

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 31, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant' What we know so far about Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant
Although there are signs the Omicron wave has peaked, concerns are growing over its new subvariant BA.2 that's been detected in Canada. Abigail Bimman breaks down what's known so far about the new mutation, and what health experts are watching out for.

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found.

The study, which analyzed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33 per cent more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

Worldwide, the “original” BA.1 subvariant accounts for more than 98 per cent of Omicron cases, but its close cousin BA.2 has quickly become the dominant strain in Denmark, dethroning BA.1 in the second week of January.

Read more: BA.2 in Canada: Tam says officials are watching new Omicron subvariant ‘very closely’

“We conclude that Omicron BA.2 is inherently substantially more transmissible than BA.1, and that it also possesses immune-evasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infection,” the study’s researchers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was conducted by researchers at Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Copenhagen University, Statistics Denmark and Technical University of Denmark.

“If you have been exposed to Omicron BA.2 in your household, you have 39 per cent probability of being infected within seven days. If you instead had been exposed to BA.1, the probability is 29 per cent,” lead study author Frederik Plesner told Reuters.

Trending Stories

That suggests BA.2 is around 33 per cent more infectious than BA.1, he added.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says federal, provincial labs have made over 100 identifications of the BA.2 sub variant' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says federal, provincial labs have made over 100 identifications of the BA.2 sub variant
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says federal, provincial labs have made over 100 identifications of the BA.2 sub variant

BA.2 cases have also been registered in the United States, Britain, Sweden and Norway, but to a much lesser extent than in Denmark, where it accounts for roughly 82 per cent of cases.

The study also showed that BA.2 was relatively better than BA.1 at infecting vaccinated and booster-vaccinated people, indicating greater “immune evasive properties” of the subvariant.

Story continues below advertisement

But vaccines still played an important role, the study underlined, since both booster-vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals were less like to get infected and transmit either subvariants, compared to those not vaccinated.

Read more: Canada has detected BA.2 cases. What we know about this Omicron subvariant

Preliminary analysis by SSI has shown that there is no difference in the risk of hospitalization for BA.2 compared to BA.1.

The study also confirms preliminary analysis from England, which showed BA.2 appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the BA.1 type, according to Britain’s UK Health Security Agency.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagOmicron variant tagCOVID news tagCanada News tagomicron news tagOmicron Subvariant tagBA.2 tagomicron news canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers