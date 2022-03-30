Deputy premier latest Quebec provincial politician to be sidelined with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s deputy premier is among a handful of politicians in the province who are isolating due to COVID-19.

Geneviève Guilbault took to social media Wednesday to confirm she had contracted the disease after taking care of her young daughter, who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

“I have cared for her since and had symptoms on Monday, confirmed by a positive test yesterday,” she wrote. “I will therefore remain isolated until Saturday in line with public health guidelines.”

Guilbault is the latest among those who work in François Legault‘s cabinet be sidelined with COVID-19.

Last week, Legault announced he would be staying home for at least five days. A screening test came back positive last Thursday, but Legault said he was doing well.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel has also contracted the disease and has been in insolation since the weekend. At the time, he described his symptoms as mild.

Another member of Legault’s cabinet was briefly at home at this week. Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais was absent from a news conference Tuesday morning about an overhaul of the province’s health-care system while she awaited results from her PCR test. She returned to the National Assembly later that afternoon.

— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

