Health

Deputy premier latest Quebec provincial politician to be sidelined with COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 10:54 am
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, April 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s deputy premier is among a handful of politicians in the province who are isolating due to COVID-19.

Geneviève Guilbault took to social media Wednesday to confirm she had contracted the disease after taking care of her young daughter, who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

“I have cared for her since and had symptoms on Monday, confirmed by a positive test yesterday,” she wrote. “I will therefore remain isolated until Saturday in line with public health guidelines.”

Guilbault is the latest among those who work in François Legault‘s cabinet be sidelined with COVID-19.

Read more: Quebec Premier François Legault tests positive for COVID-19

Last week, Legault announced he would be staying home for at least five days. A screening test came back positive last Thursday, but Legault said he was doing well.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel has also contracted the disease and has been in insolation since the weekend. At the time, he described his symptoms as mild.

Another member of Legault’s cabinet was briefly at home at this week. Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais was absent from a news conference Tuesday morning  about an overhaul of the province’s health-care system while she awaited results from her PCR test. She returned to the National Assembly later that afternoon.

with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

Click to play video: '‘Rise of the BA.2 variant is worrisome’: Quebec urges caution as it warns of ‘possible’ 6th COVID wave' ‘Rise of the BA.2 variant is worrisome’: Quebec urges caution as it warns of ‘possible’ 6th COVID wave
‘Rise of the BA.2 variant is worrisome’: Quebec urges caution as it warns of ‘possible’ 6th COVID wave
