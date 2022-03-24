SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec Premier François Legault tests positive for COVID-19

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 5:59 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault arrives at a COVID-19 press briefing Thursday January 13, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault arrives at a COVID-19 press briefing Thursday January 13, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault has tested positive for COVID-19.

The premier made the news public on social media Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Quebec logs 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases rise

In a Twitter post, Legault said he began experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms earlier in the day and a screening test came back positive.

“I feel well,” Legault wrote in French, adding he will be following public health guidelines and work remotely for the next five days.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault, who is 64, also urged Quebecers to remain cautious.

Trending Stories

He pointed to a recent rise in daily cases as evidence that the virus is still present in Quebec.

“Let’s continue to be careful. We’ll get through this together!” he wrote.

Read more: Quebec to offer 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk groups as cases, hospitalizations rise

On Wednesday, Quebec’s interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau warned of a possible sixth wave of the virus.

He also announced that fourth-dose booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to at-risk groups amid the increase in cases.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagFrancois Legault tagLegault COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers