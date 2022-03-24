Quebec Premier François Legault tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault has tested positive for COVID-19.

The premier made the news public on social media Thursday afternoon.

In a Twitter post, Legault said he began experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms earlier in the day and a screening test came back positive.

“I feel well,” Legault wrote in French, adding he will be following public health guidelines and work remotely for the next five days.

1/2 Cet après-midi, j’ai commencé à ressentir des symptômes de la COVID-19. J’ai passé un test de dépistage et j’ai reçu un résultat positif. Je me sens bien.🙂 — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 24, 2022

Legault, who is 64, also urged Quebecers to remain cautious.

He pointed to a recent rise in daily cases as evidence that the virus is still present in Quebec.

“Let’s continue to be careful. We’ll get through this together!” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau warned of a possible sixth wave of the virus.

He also announced that fourth-dose booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to at-risk groups amid the increase in cases.