Quebec logs 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases rise

Quebec registered 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as the province saw a 28-patient increase Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 1,062, after 127 patients were admitted and 99 were discharged in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases were also on the upswing with 57 Quebecers being treated for the disease, a rise of seven.

The province recorded 2,295 new cases of the novel coronavirus, but this is only a partial portrait of the situation since access remains limited to PCR testing.

Officials say 17,540 tests were given at government-run testing sites Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is given.

The results of 1,300 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the latest update. Of those, 1,096 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 5,585 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours. The campaign has doled out more than 18.5 million shots to date.

Quebec has reported 951,295 official cases and 14,288 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

As of Thursday, recoveries from the virus surpassed 920,000.