Peterborough—Kawartha MP Ferreri ‘clarifies’ her ‘single mom with 6 children’ statement

Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri on Wednesday offered to “clarify” a statement she made in the House of Commons last week in which she called herself “a single mom with six children.”

During Sitting No. 49 just before 6 p.m., Ferreri stood in the House of Commons to “clarify” her March 22 statement.

“I’d like to clarify something. Last week in the House, I referred to myself as a single mother of six children. I would like to clarify that statement. What I should have said is, I’ve been a single mother and I now care for up to six children at a time,” Ferreri said.

Ferreri sat down and her statement was only addressed by assistant deputy speaker Alexandra Mendes (Liberal MP for Brossard—St. Lambert), who responded, “Duly noted.”

Ferreri’s own website describes the rookie MP as a “proud mother of three children, between the ages of 12 and 17, and shares her life with her supportive partner, Ryan, and his three daughters.”

Ferreri’s original statement came during a debate on a motion for a gas tax reduction. She was rebutting comments from Kingston and the Islands Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, who said MPs like him and Ferreri who have “good jobs” shouldn’t need a tax rebate. He suggested any rebate go to “those struggling the most” as Ferreri had highlighted in her support of the Conservative Party motion.

“I thank the honourable member for his question,” Ferreri responded on March 22. “It’s unfortunate you don’t know my situation as a single mom with six children, but I appreciate it.”

The statement came under fire on social media and from constituents outlining her current family and financial standings. The Parliament Canada Act says an MP earns a base salary of $185,800.

On March 24, Ferreri declined interview requests with Global News Peterborough on the topic, citing “privacy” reasons. A statement that day from her office indicated the MP was “not interested in doing an interview on this.”

