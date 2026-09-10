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Politics

Premier Doug Ford set to shuffle his cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2026 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Progressive Conservatives, NDP hold on to their seats in Ontario byelections'
Progressive Conservatives, NDP hold on to their seats in Ontario byelections
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Ontario Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet Thursday, with at least a few people set to move around as he has three posts to fill.

Ford’s office has not given any details on the shuffle other than saying it is happening, and it is being framed as putting Ontario on solid ground amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

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Ford has lost three cabinet ministers in recent months, including former Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney.

After her departure from the legislature, the premier appointed Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy to hold the dual roles, but he may be looking to name someone new to the treasury post.

Stan Cho resigned from his job as minister of tourism, culture and gaming, after coming under fire for spending $16,000 in Toronto hotel stays despite living in the city.

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Neil Lumsden also resigned last month as minister of sport and as the member of provincial parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

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