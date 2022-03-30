Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial date set for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Canuck Jake Virtanen faces sexual assault charge' Former Canuck Jake Virtanen faces sexual assault charge
A former Vancouver Canuck first-round draft pick was charged with sexual assault, Thursday, on allegations dating back to an incident in 2017. Jake Virtanen was charged after a woman, now 23, came forward with her allegations. Virtanen maintains his innocence. Emad Agahi reports – Jan 27, 2022

A trial date has been set for a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.

Jake Virtanen‘s case is set to be heard by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court starting on July 18.

Read more: Jake Virtanen, former Vancouver Canuck, charged with sex assault

Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017, when he was playing for the Canucks.

Click to play video: 'Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault' Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault – Jan 27, 2022

Vancouver police launched the investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks placed Virtanen, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., on leave the same month and his contract was bought out in June.

Read more: Civil lawsuit accuses Canucks’ Jake Virtanen of sexual assault

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL and is not in custody.

Virtanen was selected sixth overall by Vancouver in the 2014 NHL draft and played 317 regular-season games for the Canucks, registering 55 goals and 100 points.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jake Virtanen tagjake virtanen allegation tagjake virtanen charge tagjake virtanen court date tagjake virtanen sexual assault tagjake virtanen trial tagjake virtanen trial date tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers