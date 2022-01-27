Menu

Crime

Jake Virtanen, former Vancouver Canuck, charged with sex assault

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’' Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been put on leave following what the team says are "concerning allegations" about him. Sarah MacDonald has more on how the Canucks' organization is responding – May 1, 2021

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault, Vancouver police confirmed Thursday.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen in relation to an incident that occurred in Vancouver on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing in the NHL, police said.

An investigation was launched last May, after the now-23-year-old victim came forward.

In July, the Canucks said Virtanen had been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a contract buyout.

Trending Stories

Vancouver police said the 25-year-old is not in custody.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on waivers, team seeks buyout

Virtanen has maintained the 2017 encounter was fully consensual, and is seeking to dismiss a civil lawsuit. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks drafted Virtanen sixth overall in the 2014 NHL entry draft. The team left him unprotected in this year’s expansion draft.

– More to come

