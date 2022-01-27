Jake Virtanen, former Vancouver Canuck, charged with sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault, Vancouver police confirmed Thursday.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen in relation to an incident that occurred in Vancouver on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing in the NHL, police said.

An investigation was launched last May, after the now-23-year-old victim came forward.

In July, the Canucks said Virtanen had been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a contract buyout.

Vancouver police said the 25-year-old is not in custody.

Virtanen has maintained the 2017 encounter was fully consensual, and is seeking to dismiss a civil lawsuit. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The Canucks drafted Virtanen sixth overall in the 2014 NHL entry draft. The team left him unprotected in this year’s expansion draft.

