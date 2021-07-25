Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on waivers, team seeks buyout

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a contract buyout, the team confirmed Sunday.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave in May, in response to what the team called “concerning allegations.”

A B.C. woman has accused the forward of sexual assault, and has filed a civil suit in B.C. Supreme Court. Vancouver police have also confirmed they are investigating the allegations.

Virtanen maintains the 2017 encounter was fully consensual, and is seeking to have the civil suit dismissed.

1:46 Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’ Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’ – May 1, 2021

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks drafted Virtanen, 24, sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The team left him unprotected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.