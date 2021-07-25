Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on waivers, team seeks buyout

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 1:34 pm
Jake Virtanen wears a Vancouver Canucks sweater after being chosen sixth overall during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 27, 2014, in Philadelphia.
Jake Virtanen wears a Vancouver Canucks sweater after being chosen sixth overall during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 27, 2014, in Philadelphia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Slocum

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a contract buyout, the team confirmed Sunday.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave in May, in response to what the team called “concerning allegations.”

Read more: Civil lawsuit accuses Canucks’ Jake Virtanen of sexual assault

A B.C. woman has accused the forward of sexual assault, and has filed a civil suit in B.C. Supreme Court. Vancouver police have also confirmed they are investigating the allegations.

Virtanen maintains the 2017 encounter was fully consensual, and is seeking to have the civil suit dismissed.

 

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’ – May 1, 2021

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Read more: Police investigating claims against Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

The Canucks drafted Virtanen, 24, sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The team left him unprotected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

 

 

