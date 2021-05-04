Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Police investigating claims against Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’' Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’
WATCH: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been put on leave following what the team says are "concerning allegations" about him. Sarah MacDonald has more on how the Canucks' organization is responding.

Vancouver police are confirming their officers have been in contact with the woman at the centre of sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen.

The allegations, which have not been proven in court, first emerged on social media and in an interview with Glacier Media.

Vancouver police say their detectives contacted the woman on Monday regarding her social media posts detailing the alleged assault in the summer of 2017.

On Saturday, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old winger, former first-round draft pick on leave.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We’re here to win’: Canucks not settling for moral victories after COVID outbreak

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the club said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The club said it has retained “external expertise” to help with an independent investigation into the issue.

Vancouver police said that to protect the integrity of the investigation they won’t be making any further comments on the case.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagSports tagvancouver police tagCanucks tagJake Virtanen tagJake Virtanen allegations tagJake Virtanen investigation tagJake Virtanen news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers