Police investigating claims against Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

Vancouver police are confirming their officers have been in contact with the woman at the centre of sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen.

The allegations, which have not been proven in court, first emerged on social media and in an interview with Glacier Media.

Vancouver police say their detectives contacted the woman on Monday regarding her social media posts detailing the alleged assault in the summer of 2017.

On Saturday, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old winger, former first-round draft pick on leave.

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the club said in a statement.

The club said it has retained “external expertise” to help with an independent investigation into the issue.

Vancouver police said that to protect the integrity of the investigation they won’t be making any further comments on the case.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press