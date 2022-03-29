Dozen kittens born on weekend, more expected, says B.C. feline rescue society

An animal rescue society in B.C.’s Southern Interior will soon be adopting out kittens after recently capturing three pregnant cats last week.

The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society in Grand Forks says two of the three cats gave birth during the weekend, with each delivering six kittens.

According to society president Kimberly Feeny, the third cat has yet to give birth but is expected to do so this week. In all, the society has taken in 53 cats since Jan. 1 — excluding the kittens — and has adopted out 35 of them.

“And we have a live trap for another pregnant mother that we’re desperately trying to catch before she gives birth,” Feeny told Global News on Tuesday.

Last year, the non-profit society took in 295 cats and found new homes for 227, with another 34 being transferred to other rescue agencies. The remainder came in the new year.

Feeny says the kittens won’t be available for adoption for another eight to nine weeks, adding that they will be vaccinated and dewormed. She added that the kittens will be also spayed or neutered and microchipped when they’re a little older.

Before potentially adopting a kitten, Feeny says people should do their homework, as kittens can be a lot of work.

“They can be incredibly rambunctious,” said Feeny. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls after the fact of adopting kittens and people saying, ‘They’re crazy and they’re running around and they’re keeping me up.’

“Unless you’ve had a kitten before, please do a little research before you go ahead and adopt. We have lots of adult cats that are loving and quiet and already have their personalities developed. So consider an adult cat as well.”

For more about the kittens and Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society, visit the organization’s Facebook page or its website.

