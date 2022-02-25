Three kittens found abandoned in Vancouver dumpster in need of a home

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of small kittens was found abandoned in a dumpster in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.

The three were immediately brought to the BC SPCA and then to a veterinarian for urgent treatment.

One of the kittens had a broken pelvis and trauma to the face, which included bleeding in the eye and nostril and difficulty breathing, according to the BC SPCA.

The organization also said all three were flea-infested and had internal parasites.

“These three little kittens are small for their age and clearly had a traumatic start to life,” Jodi Dunlop, manager of Vancouver BC SPCA said in a statement. “They were left for dead in a box in a dumpster. We are so thankful to the good Samaritan who found them and the couple who stopped to help get them to the shelter for care.”

Petsecure, a pet insurance company, learned about the kittens’ experience and offered to match all medical donations up to $3,500 to help with their care.

The BC SPCA is hoping all three kittens can get a second chance at a new life.

“These kittens are so cute,” said Dunlop. “Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good.”

Each of the young felines requires a special feeding regimen and will be vaccinated, de-wormed and spayed or neutered, said the BC SPCA.

The most seriously injured of the three will require ongoing medical procedures.

They will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least a month.