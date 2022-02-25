Menu

Canada

Three kittens found abandoned in Vancouver dumpster in need of a home

By Sadie Chung Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Underweight kittens found in Downtown Eastside dumpster' Underweight kittens found in Downtown Eastside dumpster
Three little kittens suffering from trauma were found in a dumpster in the Downtown Eastside and saved, thanks to a good Samaritan.

A trio of small kittens was found abandoned in a dumpster in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.

The three were immediately brought to the BC SPCA and then to a veterinarian for urgent treatment.

One of the kittens had a broken pelvis and trauma to the face, which included bleeding in the eye and nostril and difficulty breathing, according to the BC SPCA.

The organization also said all three were flea-infested and had internal parasites.

“These three little kittens are small for their age and clearly had a traumatic start to life,” Jodi Dunlop, manager of Vancouver BC SPCA  said in a statement. “They were left for dead in a box in a dumpster. We are so thankful to the good Samaritan who found them and the couple who stopped to help get them to the shelter for care.”

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA looks for help with golden lab Daisy’s medical expenses' BC SPCA looks for help with golden lab Daisy’s medical expenses
BC SPCA looks for help with golden lab Daisy’s medical expenses – Jan 17, 2022

Read more: Citing natural disasters and COVID-19, BC SPCA helped a record number of animals in 2021

Petsecure, a pet insurance company, learned about the kittens’ experience and offered to match all medical donations up to $3,500 to help with their care.

Trending Stories

The BC SPCA is hoping all three kittens can get a second chance at a new life.

“These kittens are so cute,” said Dunlop. “Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good.”

Each of the young felines requires a special feeding regimen and will be vaccinated, de-wormed and spayed or neutered, said the BC SPCA.

The most seriously injured of the three will require ongoing medical procedures.

They will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least a month.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
