Crime

Hamilton Police: Infant death deemed homicide

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 2:35 pm
Sudden death of infant in 2021 View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say the sudden death of an infant in 2021 is a homicide . Global News

Hamilton Police have determined the death of a one-month-old baby boy to be a homicide.

In early 2021, Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive infant.

Hamilton Paramedics conducted life saving measures, but they were unable to revive the child.

An investigation began into the sudden death. The Homicide Unit was called in to assist as the child was under five years of age.

The death was being investigated as a sudden death and was under the investigation of the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit.

On March 9, 2022, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit revealed that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

Hamilton Police say they have concluded their investigation and no charges will be laid. The individual involved is below the age of criminal responsibility.

This death is Hamilton’s 20th homicide of 2021.

