Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant for incident that shut down Halifax mall

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect relating to a pair of armed robberies and a police chase that led to the evacuation of a Halifax mall.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police announced that Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the following charges:

Two counts of robbery;

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

mischief;

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

two counts of breach of a release order.

He is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, in relation to an outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrant. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/4c3dZ0PNkb pic.twitter.com/YnuiVa45OE — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 29, 2022

The incident on March 1 began with two armed robberies: one at Ash Jewellery on Quinpool Road and one at the Cash Trader Store on Sackville Drive in Sackville.

In the jewelry store robbery, two suspects — one of whom appeared to be holding a firearm — left empty-handed and fled to a nearby vehicle. However, during the Cash Trader robbery, a struggle ensued with the store owner and a firearm was discharged into the floor.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Halifax Regional Police officers spotted the suspect vehicle shortly after and tried to stop it, but it continued on to the Halifax Shopping Centre. Three men abandoned the vehicle and fled inside the mall.

There was “brief foot pursuit” in the mall. At the time, people inside the mall were told to evacuate the building or hide at the back of stores. There was a heavy police presence at the shopping centre and officers could be seen carrying rifles.

Police were able to arrest two suspects — Daniel Christian Anthony Johnson, 27, and Colton Alan Grantmyre, 26 — and recover the stolen property.

Even after the two arrests, police continued to search for the third suspect. Later in the afternoon the area around the mall was re-opened “after it was determined that the third man was not inside the mall.”

On Tuesday, police asked that anyone who sees Carvery or has any information about his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Rebecca Lau